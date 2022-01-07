Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.85. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 202,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

