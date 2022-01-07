Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus raised their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Shares of GNRC traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Generac has a one year low of $243.21 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Generac will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

