Piper Sandler Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $200.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.72.
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $143.10 on Thursday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.72, a P/E/G ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,403 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.