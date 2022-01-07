Piper Sandler Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $200.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $143.10 on Thursday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.72, a P/E/G ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,403 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

