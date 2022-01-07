Piper Sandler Comments on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEL. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.15.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $40.93 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33,611 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 66,685 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $1,129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $6,862,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.