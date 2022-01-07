Piper Sandler Comments on Cardiff Oncology, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.11).

CRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $6.31 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $249.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 178,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 72,134 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 332,753 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

