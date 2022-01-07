Piper Sandler Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $20.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 237,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,425,030. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $5,816,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.