Piper Sandler Weighs in on German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,403,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 72.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

