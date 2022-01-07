Piper Sandler Weighs in on New Residential Investment Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.77 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 308,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

