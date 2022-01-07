Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

CAKE opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after buying an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.