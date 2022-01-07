Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.17

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.17 and last traded at C$12.17, with a volume of 23902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.09.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$391.92 million and a P/E ratio of 16.72.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$129.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.7999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

In related news, Director Paul Goddard bought 5,000 shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at C$181,049. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $86,271.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

