PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of PJT Partners worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of PJT opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

