PL Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,000. Bank of Marin Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of Bank of Marin Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $609.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRC. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

