Planning Directions Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.