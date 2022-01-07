Planning Directions Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,425 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,770,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,693,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $68.74. 18,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,777. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $69.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

