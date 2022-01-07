PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $11.89 Average PT from Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AGS opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $249.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.34. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 13.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 21.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

