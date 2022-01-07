PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 77,146 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 228,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 191,501 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 562.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 75,208 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70.

