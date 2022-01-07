PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after buying an additional 232,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

RSG stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

