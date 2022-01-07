PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,080 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BCE by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

