PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,912,000 after acquiring an additional 166,504 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 51,635 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 770,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after buying an additional 189,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

