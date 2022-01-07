PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 819,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 112,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 84.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAH opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.