PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,853. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

