PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $1,728,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $3,627,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Ciena stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,853. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

