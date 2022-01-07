PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $117.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

