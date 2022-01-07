PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,362 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

