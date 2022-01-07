Polker Price Reaches $0.0850 on Top Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Polker has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $938,246.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0850 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00060054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.19 or 0.07634205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.28 or 1.00057708 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007377 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

