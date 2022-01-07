Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AUCOY opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

