Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $88.04 and last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 2336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Popular by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Popular by 2,876.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 339,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Popular by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Popular by 138.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 380,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 220,651 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

