Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) vs. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Critical Comparison

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Popular alerts:

This table compares Popular and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 33.16% 15.29% 1.29% Wintrust Financial 25.11% 12.12% 1.01%

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Popular pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Popular and Wintrust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wintrust Financial 0 1 7 1 3.00

Popular presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $93.22, suggesting a potential downside of 6.68%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Wintrust Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Popular has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Popular and Wintrust Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.60 billion 2.74 $506.62 million $10.97 8.13 Wintrust Financial $1.90 billion 3.00 $292.99 million $7.64 13.07

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Wintrust Financial. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Popular beats Wintrust Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.