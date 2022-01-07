Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.24

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 4940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

