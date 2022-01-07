POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of POSCO by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

PKX stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 229,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,635. POSCO has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

