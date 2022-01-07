Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 282.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

PSTX stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $391.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.57. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 71,312 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 27,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,465.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $804,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

