Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Paul Johnson Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,950.55).

Shares of POW opened at GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £23.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.57. Power Metal Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

