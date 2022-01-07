Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Short Interest Update

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 829,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of APTS stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 659,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $19.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.