PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.86.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $83,251.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,087 shares of company stock worth $7,072,280 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PriceSmart stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

