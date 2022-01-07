Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Short Interest Update

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 127,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 4,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,071. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

