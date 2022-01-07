Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 278,375 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,650,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $644,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.87. 103,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,224. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

