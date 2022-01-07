Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.08 Billion Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884,420 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Adobe worth $1,084,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.76.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.11 on Friday, reaching $507.01. The company had a trading volume of 74,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $625.12 and its 200-day moving average is $622.03. The stock has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

