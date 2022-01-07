Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.13 Billion Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,828,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356,143 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.4% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,131,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.04. 27,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

