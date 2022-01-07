Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $832.65 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,424,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $832,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. 71,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,126. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

