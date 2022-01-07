Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 554,401 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of PFG opened at $75.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $76.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

