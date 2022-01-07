Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 134,224 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,508,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,224 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,054,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,720. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.