Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Principal Financial have outperformed its industry in the past year. It remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with acquisitions fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. The company boasts a solid capital position and plans to return $3 billion by 2022. However, high costs weigh on the company's margins. Also, dilution from acquisitions is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, the company expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $76.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

