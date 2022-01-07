Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

