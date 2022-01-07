Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Down 3.8%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $25.02. 3,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 691,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,609,753 shares of company stock valued at $127,564,093 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,686,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.