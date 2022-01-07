Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Sets New 52-Week High at $165.24

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.24 and last traded at $165.24, with a volume of 133195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.47.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $394.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.67 and its 200 day moving average is $145.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.