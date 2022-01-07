Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.5% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 73,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $158.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,285. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

