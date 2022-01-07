Progressive Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.54. 2,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,733. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average of $229.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

