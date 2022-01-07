Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $14.40 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 4.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $14.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $562.13. 2,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $623.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

