Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

OPYGY traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

