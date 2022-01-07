Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Trading Down 9%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) dropped 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.90 and last traded at $85.90. Approximately 4,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.44.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

